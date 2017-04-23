Skip to content

President Trump Removes Obama’s Pro-Gun Control Surgeon General

Washington, DC On Friday, May 20th at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Vice Admiral (VADM) Vivek H. Murthy, M.D., M.B.A., Surgeon General of the United States, speaks at the Building a Healthier Future Summit. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins23 Apr 20170

On Friday, the Trump administration asked Obama’s pro-gun control Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, to resign.

Murthy was confirmed to the position of Surgeon General on December 15, 2014. The lead-up to the confirmation vote on Murthy focused on his “political activism,” particularly his positions on gun control.

Opposition from the NRA and other gun rights groups — together with Republican opposition — actually made it difficult to predict whether Murthy could be confirmed.

In fact, he was so pro-gun control that Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a red state Democratic proponent of gun control, refused to vote for him.

But former Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) crossed the aisle and voted yes in Manchin’s place, giving Americans a Surgeon General who viewed gun policy as a “health care issue.”

Murthy reiterated his ongoing support for gun control as recently as June 3, 2016, telling STAT:

I got into some trouble for saying gun violence is a public health issue. A little bit of trouble. But you know, I was stating what I think is the obvious, and I think most people in the country understand, which is that far too many people die from gun violence. And in my book, every single death from gun violence is a tragedy because it was preventable. It’s unacceptable.

Murthy has now been removed and replaced by Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams. She was previously the Deputy Surgeon General.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.


