Trump: Government ‘Involves Heart,’ Business Does Not

President Donald Trump compared his current job as commander-in-chief to his days spent in business before he became president in an interview Sunday.

“Here, everything, pretty much everything you do in government involves heart, whereas in business most things don’t involve heart,” Trump told the Associated Press. “In fact, in business you’re actually better off without it.”

The interview comes as Trump approaches 100 days serving as president and Congress debates legislation that would keep the government funded.

Trump stressed that there is a “human responsibility” that comes with the job.

He provided an example of that human responsibility to the AP when he explained how much risk went into the decision to strike Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s military.

“When it came time to, as an example, send out the 59 missiles, the Tomahawks in Syria,” he said. “I’m saying to myself, ‘You know, this is more than just like 79 (sic) missiles. This is death that’s involved because people could have been killed. This is risk that’s involved.'”

Trump is expected to hold a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29 on the 100th day of his presidency, the same night as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump is also looking to cement his legacy in the first 100 days even further, saying in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni that he expects both health care and government funding to pass this week.