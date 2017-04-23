Two Arrested After 4-Year-Old Boy Dies of Possible Opioid Overdose

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died from a possible overdose of opioids on Saturday.

“Tyranne Beckless was pronounced dead at a home on Milwaukee’s north side,” and officials from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled it a “probable opioid overdose,” the Associated Press reported.

It unclear whether Beckless overdosed on prescription painkillers, heroin, or another type of opioid.

His would mark the seventh death of a child under the age of five to overdose on opioids in Milwaukee over the past 19 months if further toxicology tests confirm the preliminary results.

Milwaukee Police Sgt. Timothy Gaurke did not provide additional information about the two people arrested as the investigation is ongoing.

WTMJ reports that Beckless lived with his parents, sister, and brother at the home where he was found.

“His great aunt, Lashonda Taylor, said Tyran went to sleep in his home with his mother, father, one-year-old sister and five-year-old brother on Friday night, April 15th — but Tyran didn’t wake up on Saturday morning,” WITI reports.

“It’s just not real to me right now,” Taylor told WITI. “Like my nephew said, he went to sleep with his little brother and he woke up… and I guess he felt his brother and he felt like ice to him,” said Taylor.