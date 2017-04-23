Video: Suspected Robber Threatens Cab Driver at Knifepoint in the Bronx

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An alleged robber threatened a cab driver at knifepoint in the Bronx, according to surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department.

The video shows the suspect holding a knife to the throat of the 55-year-old cab driver while allegedly demanding money.

“The man got into the cab on Prospect Ave. near 163rd St. on Monday around 4:30 a.m.” and asked the driver to take him to 160th St. and Jackson Ave., the New York Daily News reported. As they approached their destination, “the attacker put the sharp weapon to the driver’s neck and demanded cash, which the terrified driver handed over,” police said.

The alleged robber also took the victim’s cell phone.

Officials said the driver was not injured during the incident.

Police have not apprehended the suspect yet and are asking people with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.