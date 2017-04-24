Donald Trump: ‘If They Don’t Treat Fairly, I Am Terminating NAFTA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump again leveled criticism about NAFTA in an interview with the Associated Press, promising to either renegotiate the trade deal or terminate it.

“I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it,” he said. “If they don’t treat fairly, I am terminating NAFTA.”

Trump has not softened his campaign rhetoric about the North American Free Trade Act, accusing Mexico and more Canada for hurting the American economy.

“I am very upset with NAFTA, I think NAFTA has been a catastrophic trade deal for the United States,” he said to the AP.

During an America First event in Wisconsin, Trump began criticizing Canada for hurting American dairy farmers, and has repeated his remarks on multiple occasions.

“[I]f you look at the dairy farmers in Wisconsin and upstate New York, they are getting killed by NAFTA,” he said.

Trump said last Thursday that Americans should expect something big on trade “within the next two weeks.”