Report: Kellogg’s Spent Millions to Fund Research Undermining Warnings About Sugar in Cereals

From The Sunday Times:

Kellogg’s, the world’s leading cereal manufacturer, has spent millions of pounds on research to counter claims that its sugar-laden products are fuelling the obesity crisis.

The food giant has been attacked for putting more sugar in some of its breakfast cereals than is found in cakes, doughnuts and ice creams. A bowl of its Crunchy Nut cereal can contain more than half the recommended maximum intake of added sugar for a six-year-old.

Now The Sunday Times has established that Kellogg’s helped fund a report, published in a medical journal in December, attacking the UK government’s recommendations to cut sugar intake. It has also funded British studies suggesting that eating cereals may help children stay a healthy weight.