Trump to Deliver Keynote Address for Holocaust ‘Days of Remembrance’ Ceremony

The National Holocaust Memorial Museum announces that President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

According to the museum, many of the modern U.S. presidents have participated in Holocaust memorial ceremonies and honored the survivors:

During DOR, the Museum leads the nation in remembering the victims of the Holocaust and honoring the survivors. Every president since the Museum opened in 1993 (President Clinton, 1993 at the Museum dedication ceremony; President Bush, 2001; and President Obama, 2009) has participated in DOR commemorations. (Presidents Carter, 1979, and Reagan, 1981 and 1982, also participated.)

Trump also recognized the Holocaust in a video address to the World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly in New York.

“On Yom HaShoah, we look back at the darkest chapter of human history,” Trump said. “We mourn, we remember, we pray, and we pledge: ‘Never again.'”