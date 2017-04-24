VIDEO: Three Suspected Attackers Beat, Rob Man in Broad Daylight in Philadelphia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three suspected attackers robbed and beat a man in broad daylight on a Philadelphia sidewalk, according to surveillance footage released by the Philadelphia police.

Police are still searching for the three male suspects, who are shown in the video attacking and robbing the 25-year-old victim as he left a restaurant where he was looking for a job, the Daily Mail reported.

The attack took place around 12:30 p.m. in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on the 3500 block of B Street.

“It hits really hard when you see something with that level of brutality, and what appears to be that random looking, and again in broad daylight conditions. It does get a little startling,” police Captain Sekou Kinebrew told WPVI.

The three suspected attackers can be seen peering into storefront windows before the assault, when one of the men wearing a cast on his right arm appears to signal to the other two men as he’s looking into one of the windows.

The other two males turn around, as the victim exits the restaurant. The victim told WTXF that he was stopping by the restaurant to pick up a job application.

Suddenly, the three attackers knock him to the ground, beating him and stomping on him until he became unconscious.

Meanwhile, one of the attackers went through his pocket and stole his money, wallet, and cell phone.

Police say they are unsure of whether the victim knew his attackers.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a broken nose and orbital bone and then released.

Police say the suspects include a black or Hispanic male with a scruffy beard and mustache, wearing a black hat, black coat, and black sweatpants; a Hispanic male with a light complexion, bushy hair, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red pants, and red sneakers; and a heavily-built Hispanic male with a beard and mustache, a cast on his right arm, tattoos on both arms, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and red sneakers.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the suspects to call them anonymously at 215-686-3243.