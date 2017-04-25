Exclusive—Rep. Jim Jordan on Trump’s First 100 Days: ‘I Think We’re Off to a Great Start’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Congressman Jim Jordan, former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, spoke with Breitbart News about his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Jordan said, “Neil Gorsuch. Jeff Sessions. I mean the cabinet, the executive orders, the travel ban, the things we’re seeing on the federal hiring freeze, the regulatory freeze, and eliminating two regulations for every regulation proposed, I think we’re off to a great start. I think this is exactly what the campaign was about. I think that’s all very positive.”

Jordan told Breitbart News that confirming Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice and Jeff Sessions as attorney general were his two favorite moments of the last 100 days. He explained:

So much of the campaign was about the Supreme Court and the Justice Department becoming so politicized under Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. Neil Gorsuch I believe was first in his class all the way from kindergarten to high school. I think Gorsuch was an outstanding pick. Those two things show how amazing it is to have Donald Trump in the White House as compared to Hillary Clinton. There’s even been a marked decrease in illegals crossing the border since this administration has been in office and Jeff Session has served as attorney general.

Congressman Jordan echoed the sentiments of Congressman Meadows, saying that the House Republicans soon will strike a deal on health care. He said:

You know we haven’t passed health care yet, but I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll get it done in the next week or two. Our chairman Mark Meadows has been working very hard over this break. So I think there’s a chance to get an amendment put in the bill that will result in premiums coming down for a lot of American families. I think that we can get it done in a way that is consistent with what we told voters we’re going to do.

Jordan continued, “I think that our jobs are too complicated, the voters sent us to repeal Obamacare, reform a broken tax code that’s not conducive to economic growth. I think that’s the attitude of the White House. My attitude is that we’re off to a good start. I think there’s a chance that we get Obamacare repeal and get that done in the next couple of weeks. That’s what we’ve been trying to do.”

The Ohio congressman supports the president’s initiative to reorganize the federal government and cut down on waste, fraud, and abuse. He said, “I fully support the president and hope that we can help the president restructure and trim down the government. As a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee it should be a big focus, we have a number of Freedom Caucus members to help and support that.”

Jordan summarized his thoughts on Trump’s first 100 days, he said, “Winning beats losing every single time. So let’s keep putting up wins for the American people.”