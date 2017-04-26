7-Eleven Clerk Shoots, Kills Robbery Suspect While on Smoke Break

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 7-Eleven clerk who stepped outside for a smoke break Monday ended up in a gun fight that cost a robbery suspect his life.

The incident occurred in St. Louis around 3:50 a.m.

According to the New York Post, the 35-year-old female clerk stepped outside for a cigarette and an armed suspect allegedly approached and tried to rob her. The female clerk pulled her own gun and the two exchanged fire, with the clerk “[shooting] the [suspect] in the chest, arm, and thigh.”

The suspect–identified only as a 30-year-old male–died later at St. Louis University Hospital.

The female clerk was also wounded, having been shot twice in the leg. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Co-workers at the 7-Eleven said the female clerk has been with the store for years but now has a new nickname–they are going to call her “She-ro.”

