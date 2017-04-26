Body Cam Shows Officer Rescuing Man from Jumping off a Roof

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Connecticut police officer saved a man from committing suicide by jumping off a roof, according to footage taken from the officer’s body cam.

Body cam footage captured Officer Justin Martin running up several flights of stairs at an elderly care home in Hamden before he made his rescue, the Daily Mail reported.

As Martin made it up the last flight of stairs and “burst through the doors,” the video shows an unidentified man running towards the edge of the rooftop, “ready to jump.”

Martin yelled out, “Hey, hey, hey!” as he ran and grabbed the man’s pants just as he began to throw himself over the railing. Martin was able to pull the man back over the railing in time.

“The man continued to fight with the officer during the rescue” but, eventually, the officer was able to calm him down enough to take him to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation, WTIC reported.

Martin was responding to a call at the Whiney Center senior living community for a report of a resident getting into fights with the other residents.

The officer was speaking with staff and the male resident when the resident rushed upstairs, CBS Boston reported.