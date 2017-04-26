Police: Marine Shot and Killed at Indiana McDonald’s Drive-Thru

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Marine was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Bedford, Indiana, early Saturday morning, police say.

Justin Lampkins, 25, was waiting in line at the drive-thru with his friends inside a truck when the veteran got involved in a fight and was shot, WTHR reported.

Police say the veteran was involved in the fight after someone honked the horn in the line and suspect Evan Schaffer, 22, allegedly got out of the line and punched Lampkins.

Police are not sure who honked the horn.

“The victim shoved the accused back, the accused then presented a handgun,” Joe DeWees, Bedford assistant police chief, told WTHR.

Schaffer then allegedly shot the victim in the chest before he fled the scene. Lampkins was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the Bedford Police Department’s Facebook page.

Authorities arrested Schaffer Sunday and charged him Monday with murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“It’s a senseless act to kill somebody over a horn,” DeWees said. “This is one of the most senseless, senseless acts I have ever seen.”

WISH reported that Lampkins served four years in the Marines.