Trump Campaign Adviser: ‘Trump-Bannon Economic Nationalism Alive and Well’

White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and his economic nationalism remain at the forefront of the Trump administration’s policy agenda despite a media narrative predicting Bannon’s immediate doom, former Trump campaign advisor Robert Wasinger writes.

From the Hill:

The reports of Steve Bannon’s demise have been greatly over-exaggerated.

The media has pilloried Steve Bannon to the point of utter exhaustion, both ours and theirs apparently. After a solid month of insisting that Bannon and his brand of economic nationalism were on the way out of the White House, he remains in place, and the president continues to emphasize the themes that won him the election in November — much to the consternation of the Washington opinion-making set whose reputation depends upon the presumption that they have an inside line to the inner workings of power in the nation’s capital.

The mainstream media spin on Bannon’s loss of influence and relevance has been achieved primarily by glossing over inconsistencies in their own narrative about his role and influence in the White House, and, more insidiously, by introducing into their narrative a total caricature of the “America First” themes whose political resonance they have so badly underestimated.

