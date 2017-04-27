Donald Trump Blasts Ninth Circuit for Blocking Sanctuary Cities Order: ‘See You in the Supreme Court!’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump again criticized the Ninth Circuit Court after they halted his action to defund sanctuary cities.

“First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “See you in the Supreme Court!”

Trump fumed that the court also ruled against his travel ban, questioning the process that put both of the actions in the Ninth Circuit. He accused opponents of his actions of “judge shopping.”

“Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the “ban” case and now the ‘sanctuary’ case is brought in the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%),” he wrote. “They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system.”

The White House issued a statement late Tuesday night reacting to the decision: