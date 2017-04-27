Mark Levin: ‘Why Aren’t the First 100 Days a Measuring Stick for Congress?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Radio host, author, and constitutional scholar Mark Levin said on his syndicated show on Tuesday that the same 100-day measurement of leadership being applied to President Donald Trump should also be used for Congress.

“Why aren’t the first 100 days a measuring stick for Congress and the Democrats?” Levin said. “Can anyone name one piece of positive bipartisan legislation that Nancy Pelosi and Schumer have put forth?”

As to Trump’s first 100 days in office, Levin said he has made some positive moves, despite little assistance from Republican leadership.

“The one area where Trump has succeeded, is in unravelling the executive orders of Obama,” Levin said. ”He is using the same power Obama did to undo what Obama did.”

“However, the president is having a tough time with the Republican Congress,” Levin said. “There is no excuse for what Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan are doing or not doing.”

And, Levin said, this is no time for crossing the aisle to work with Democrats.

“It is time to roll Chuck Schumer and the Democrats,” Levin said. The ‘Art of the Deal’ should be the ‘Art of Victory,’” Levin said.

CNN reported on the history of the 100 day measurement, which dates back to a president who took over a desperate nation and, thus, a compliant Congress. According to that report:

The first 100 days of a two-term presidency amount to about 3% of an eight-year span, but for decades the opening stretch of an administration has become the barometer of a commander in chief’s governing power, or lack thereof. The measurement began after Franklin Delano Roosevelt entered office amid the tumult of the Great Depression reported. With banks caving in and jobs vanishing, FDR set to work passing laws and establishing new government bureaus to curb the economic suffering. He swore in his entire Cabinet at once, signed 76 bills into law, and began rolling out the New Deal in his first 100 days in office — a frenzy of activity that, ever since, all presidents have been matched against.

Every president since FDR has had to deal with the 100-day trial, including John F. Kennedy, who used it to his benefit.

“All this will not be finished in the first 100 days. Nor will it be finished in the first 1,000 days, nor in the life of this administration, nor even perhaps in our lifetime on this planet,” Kennedy said. “But let us begin!”