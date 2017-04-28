Pat Caddell Grades First 100 Days: Donald Trump C+, Dems F, Republicans F

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Longtime Democrat pollster and analyst Pat Caddell talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday about his thoughts and observations on President Donald’s Trump’s first 100 days in office, as well as the recent performance of both major parties.

Asked what kind of a “letter grade” he would give Trump for his first 100 days, Caddell said, “I would give him a C+, which is not great, but that’s okay because I give the Democrats and Republicans Fs and F-s. And I give the press, as you might have guessed, a letter that doesn’t exist.”

Returning to Trump, Caddell added, “I think there’s a lot he could have done and should be doing. There’s a learning curve here. They haven’t filled positions, and most of all, what I worry about in this administration: the failure so far of an overarching principle of what the president’s governing philosophy is. There’s a lot of ad hoc here.”

