The Hill: Steve Bannon Reasserts Influence in 100 Days Push

Jonathan Easley of The Hill writes that the nationalist populism of former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon has come back as President Donald Trump approaches 100 days in the White House.

This shift, Easley writes, has “allayed the fears of conservatives who worried that the president was more concerned with appeasing Washington insiders than fulfilling key campaign promises.”

From The Hill:

Grassroots conservatives expressed alarm when media reports suggested a West Wing shake-up was in the works, with Bannon among the casualties. But with the White House hungry for victories ahead of Trump’s 100th day in office, the president has fallen back on the “economic nationalism” that’s central to Bannon’s worldview. “Steve was benched and I think it got his attention and he realized he had to step up and show the president how he valuable he is,” said one GOP operative with close ties to the White House. “He’s kept his head down and got back to work and was ready when he was called upon.” Keeping up a blistering pace punctuated by executive orders and tough talk, Trump appears to have recommitted himself to the nationalist-populist themes he rode into office when Bannon acted as his campaign chairman.

