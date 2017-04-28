House Democrats Conceal 2016 Election Autopsy from Public

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Democrats this week buried a report analyzing the party’s failings in 2016 from the party’s members, Politico has revealed.

After a five month wait, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) presented his findings to lawmakers at a members-only event at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) headquarters Thursday night. The report detailed both the reasons behind Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the presidential election and the party’s failure to win back control of Congress.

However, the report was only accessible to the roughly two-dozen lawmakers who attended, while members were not allowed to take copies of the report and could only view it under the supervision of DCCC staff.

During the report’s presentation, Maloney reportedly focused on how the Democratic machine raises money and its spreading of resources, rather than their political messaging or policy positions.

The report also recommended that the DCCC improve its research methods and tighten its media operation, as well as employ a more diverse range of political consultants. It did not single out any particular figure for criticism.

Some Democrats criticized the secrecy surrounding the report, suggesting it made Maloney’s findings look worse than they actually are.

DCCC spokeswoman Meredith Kelly denied the claims, and said: “Like any healthy organization, the DCCC always works to evolve and grow after each election cycle, and we were happy to have Congressman Maloney as part of that effort this year.”

“This analysis is based on strategic information about our organization and meant for internal purposes, not public consumption,” she continued.

Meanwhile, revelations from a recent book analyzing Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign suggest that her campaign was dogged by infighting, poor organization, and lack of any convincing message. A report following the 2016 election found that Clinton had ample financial resources, spending a total of $1.2 billion on her failed campaign.

