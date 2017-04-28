Trump to NRA: ‘You Came Through for Me, I am Going to Come Through for You’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During his April 28 speech to the NRA’s Leadership Forum in Atlanta, President Donald Trump told the audience, “You came through for me and I am going to come through for you.”

Trump began his speech by thanking NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox and NRA senior Vice President Wayne LaPierre for their hard work in defending freedom.

He recalled days gone by in the NRA, saying, “No one was more proud to be an American than the beloved patriot Charlton Heston. I remember Charlton, he was out there fighting when maybe a lot of people didn’t want to be fighting.”

Trump then turned his attention to his own presidency, saying, “Only one candidate in the general came to speak to you and that candidate is now the president of the United States, standing before you again.” He added, “You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you.”

He said, “We have news that you’ve been waiting for a long time–the eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end… No longer will federal agencies be coming after law-abiding gun owners.” He said, “We want to ensure you of the sacred right of self-defense of all our citizens” and observed, “The right of self-defense is essential to public safety.”

He said, “Our police and sheriffs know that when you ban guns, only the criminals will be armed.”

Trump then made a promise:

I will never, every infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Freedom is not a gift from government, freedom is a gift from God.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.