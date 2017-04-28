Trump’s First 100 Days: Establishment Goes to War to Halt President’s Agenda  

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s first one hundred days in office have been clouded by an unprecedented obfuscation campaign by Democrats, some Republicans, the establishment news media and a coalition of outside agitators attempting to disrupt the billionaire’s presidential agenda, smear top administration officials, sow seeds of chaos, and delegitimize his already historic presidency.

Pre-Inauguration

A review of events is instructive. Even before Trump took office, the attempts to delegitimize the billionaire kicked into high gear when Hillary Clinton’s campaign joined the improbable recount efforts led by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

When those efforts failed miserably, the Clinton campaign turned to an outlandish attempt to usurp Trump’s Electoral College victory. John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s top political adviser who served as chairman of her presidential campaign, expressed his support in December for a petition calling for Electoral College voters to receive an intelligence briefing on claims of Russian intervention in the presidential election.

Around the same time, a Democratic presidential elector from California filed a lawsuit aiming to overturn a California statute that requires him and the states’ other electors to support the winner of the popular vote in the state. The lawsuit was clearly part of an effort to set a legal precedent to free any rogue Republican electors in other states to cast their ballots for someone other than Trump.

In addition, Harvard law professor and progressive activist Larry Lessig announced that he was teaming up with a California-based law firm to offer “free and confidential” legal services to any members of the Electoral College who would vote against Trump in violation of state law.

Trump’s inauguration was marred by threats of mass protest by a movement dubbed DisruptJ20, which Breitbart News exposed as being made up of professional left-wing activists with ties to groups financed by George Soros.

And as Michael Goodwin correctly noted in the New York Post on Wednesday, Trump’s inauguration was followed 24-hours later by a so-called Women’s March seeking to taint the newly installed president. That protest group was a coalition that reportedly consisted of more than 50 “partners” tied to Soros. This journalist first reported on the march leaders’ own close associations with Soros.

Trump was also welcomed to office by Soros-financed advocacy groups openly working for the new president’s impeachment.

Treason claims, Russia smears

Some of the basis for the many attempts to delegitimize Trump center on unsubstantiated Russian intervention claims that began after Trump was elected and have since been repeatedly utilized to delegitimize the president.

Only last week, it was revealed that the controversial, partially discredited 35-page dossier on Trump compiled by a former British intelligence officer served as the FBI’s justification for seeking court approval to clandestinely monitor Carter Page, who has been identified as a foreign policy adviser to Trump.

This is not the FBI’s only use of the dossier. Last month, the BBC reported the document served as a “roadmap” for the FBI’s investigation into claims of coordination between Moscow and members of Trump’s presidential campaign.

The dossier, which contains wild and unproven claims about Trump and sordid sexual acts, including the widely-mocked claim that Trump hired prostitutes and had them urinate on a hotel room bed, was compiled by former intelligence agent Christopher Steele, who was reportedly paid by Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans to investigate Trump. The credibility of the document has been called into question by current and former U.S officials.

Even before he took office, Trump’s future presidency was mired in multiple attempts to smear his incoming administration with numerous trumped up charges, from falsified claims of anti-Semitism to comparisons to murderous leader Adolf Hitler to questions surrounding his emotional health.

Breitbart News reported on the talking point theme in which numerous Democratic Party operatives and establishment pundits began to increasingly use the word “treason” in a seeming attempt to smear Trump over the unproven Russia collusion claims. Many of the arguments mirrored each other in specific ways.

In February, another establishment echo-chamber trend emerged in which news media outlets featured articles quoting health care professionals who questioned the billionaire’s mental stability.

Following those reports, some Democratic politicians – and at least one Republican – called for Trump to be subjected to a psychiatric examination to determine whether he was fit for office. Some commentators have even suggested invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which allows for the commander-in-chief’s removal from office if the “president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The health care professionals quoted in recent months attempting to diagnose Trump seem to be violating the so-called Goldwater Rule, established by the American Psychiatric Association after similar unsupported attacks against Senator Barry Goldwater during his 1964 presidential campaign, which was widely considered a threat to the political establishment. The APA’s Goldwater Rule forbids psychiatrists from commenting on someone’s mental status unless they first carry out an examination and the doctor is authorized by the patient to speak to the public.

Soros groups scheme

Trump has been the target of numerous major protests depicted as grassroots by some news media outlets.

Last Saturday, for example, an anti-Trump Tax Day March was held in Washington and at least 60 other locations. Unreported by the news media is that most of the listed partners and support organizers of the anti-Trump tax march were openly financed by Soros or have close links to Soros financing, as this reporter exposed.

One group that has been organizing mass protests is the Indivisible Project. Breitbart News extensively reported that Indivisible leaders are openly associated with groups financed by Soros.

In February, Breitbart News reported that a Soros-financed group distributed an actual script with anti-Trump talking points for citizens to use in town hall meetings, including during that month’s Congressional recess. The script provided word-for-word language suggestions that accuse the Trump administration of “xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia.” It asked activists to use the descriptors to petition their representatives to “forcefully condemn” and support legislation opposing Trump’s immigration and border security agendas.

Meanwhile, Soros groups are not limiting themselves to protests. Numerous progressive, Soros-financed organizations have used the courts to stop Trump policies – at times successfully – especially his immigration actions.

In January, immigration lawyers from groups financed by Soros, a champion of open border policies, were signatories to a lawsuit that successfully blocked Trump’s original executive order halting visas for 90 days to “immigrants and non-immigrants” from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Iraq.

Earlier this month, Soros-funded organizations banded together to sue the Department of Homeland Security for the release of visitor logs to the White House and President Trump’s homes in both New York and Florida.

Obama vs. Trump

As Trump plans a slew of policies that could dismantle key parts of Barack Obama’s presidential legacy, the former president seems to be returning to his roots as a Saul Alinsky-style radical community organizer.

This time, Obama and his associates’ objective is to stop Trump’s domestic and foreign policy agendas on virtually all fronts – immigration reform, border security, the roll back of the controversial Obamacare system and more. According to some accounts, Obama and his associates may be seeking no less than Trump’s impeachment.

The latest sign of Obama’s fingerprints on Trump disruption plots comes from recent reports that former Obama administration staffers have formed a group to closely monitor the Trump administration.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that Obama’s top adviser, Valerie Jarrett, had moved into Obama’s multi-million dollar rental home in the nation’s capital. The newspaper claimed Obama is turning his home “into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against” Trump.

“Obama’s goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment,” reported the Daily Mail.

Evidence of Obama’s close associations with efforts to oppose Trump emerged when a group of former top lawyers for the Obama administration last month formed their own organization aimed at utilizing legal advocacy methods to target Trump’s policies.

In February, it was reported that Organizing for Action, the activist group that emerged from Obama’s first presidential campaign, partnered with the Indivisible Project for “online trainings” on how to protest Trump’s agenda.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.