VIDEO: Robbery Suspect Can’t Rack Slide, Points Jammed Gun at Cashier

On April 26 an armed robbery suspect failed to successfully rack the slide of his semi-automatic pistol but pointed the jammed gun toward a cashier and demanded money anyway.

The incident occurred at a Kansas City Jimmy John’s around 9:15 p.m.

According to Fox 13, the robbery suspect was “wearing a baby blue sweatshirt and black hat.” He ordered food, then tried–unsuccessfully–to rack the slide on his pistol. Video of the incident shows a bullet ended up being jammed between the slide and the barrel’s chamber, yet the suspect pointed the gun at the cashier and carried out the robbery anyway.

The cashier remained extremely calm throughout the incident, even though the suspect placed the end of the barrel just inches from the cashier’s head. In fact–once the robbery attempt was obvious–the cashier “simply takes his gloves off, takes the money out of the register and hands it to the suspect, without any change in his demeanor whatsoever.”

The suspect took the money and fled the scene, but police reported that he was arrested on Friday.

Police did not indicate whether the cashier knew the gun was jammed.

