SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedian and Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj performed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight, where he called White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon a Nazi and Attorney General Jeff Sessions a racist.

The liberal comedian initially stated that he had been instructed not to insult the current administration at tonight’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner but then proceeded to do exactly that.

“Now a lot of people think that Steve Bannon is the reason Donald Trump is a racist,” said the comedian. “That is not true. Is he here?” he asked, looking out into the crowd. “I do not see Steve Bannon. I do not see Steve Bannon. Not see. Nazi Steve Bannon. Nazi Steve Bannon.”

Minhaj’s comments about Steve Bannon can be seen below.

Chutzpah. At WHCD Hasan Minhaj's referring to 'Nazi Steve Bannon', and you're wondering why Trump's not attending. pic.twitter.com/GyWqCEMXhC — Michael Lieberman (@mlonpolitics) April 30, 2017

The comedian’s comment about Attorney General Jeff Sessions actually received an audible groan from the crowd.

“Jeff Sessions could not be here tonight; he is doing a pre-civil war enactment,” Minhaj said. “On his RSVP he wrote, ‘No.’ Just no! Which happens to be his second favorite n-word.”

Minhaj’s comments about Jeff Sessions can be seen below.