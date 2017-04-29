John Kasich New Book: Trump Won Election Because America in Spiritual Decline

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ohio Gov. John Kasich claimed in his new book that the reason President Trump won the election was because America is in a moral decline.

In Two Paths: America Divided or United, Kasich blamed Trump’s electoral win on groups ranging from the media to dishonest politicians, but he also said one of the main reasons Trump won was because of the spiritual decline in America.

“I happen to believe that you can’t guide an entire society without a shared religious foundation,” Kasich wrote. “I saw Trump’s reckless entreaties as a weakening of our shared American values — even more so, a coarsening of our shared American values … Donald Trump gave the impression of a man who would do or say anything to get attention, even incite a crowd to violence.”

Kasich also noted that Trump “gave millions of disenfranchised voters a voice.”

“What the voters were telling us in this election was that they were angry, that they were feeling that their lives were out of control, that there was a sense of helplessness and hopelessness in the heartland,” Kasich wrote.

Kasich announced back in March that he does not believe he will make another run for political office again, surprising many of his supporters. His term as Ohio governor will expire in January 2019.