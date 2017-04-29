SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Speaking at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Saturday President Donald Trump discussed the severe decline in illegal immigration under his presidency.

Following his assurance that a wall would be constructed along the Mexican border, President Trump spoke over chants of “build that wall,” saying “we have done so well at the border, a lot of people are saying, wow, maybe the president doesn’t need the wall.” He continued, “we need the wall to stop the drugs and human trafficking. We need the wall. In just 100 days, we have taken historic steps to secure our border, imposed needed immigration control like you have never seen before” said President Trump.

He continued, “[We have] properly screened and vetted those seeking admission into our country. They are going to come in because they love our country. We are not taking them otherwise. We are operating on a very simple principle that our immigration system should put the needs of American workers, American families, American companies, and American citizens first.” The crowd cheered as Trump continued, “I have appointed a great military general, John Kelly, to lead the Department of Homeland Security.”

President Trump then outlined one of his many achievements since his election, “since my election, we have already achieved an unprecedented 73 percent reduction in illegal crossing on our southern border. The greatest reduction in the history of our country, and we just started. The world is getting the message, if you try to illegally enter the United States, you will be caught, detained, deported, or put in prison, and it will happen.”

Trump’s comments on the decline in illegal immigration were corroborated by Politifact earlier this month, his statements on the issue receiving a “True” rating. The website states, “Trump said illegal immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border is ‘the lowest in 17 years.’ Border Patrol data support Trump’s claim. In March, Border Patrol recorded 12,193 apprehensions at the Southwest border, the lowest in at least 17 years.”

“As I campaigned across the nation,” said Trump, continuing his speech, “I met with the grieving mothers and fathers of children who had been killed, viciously killed, violently killed by illegal immigrants, and I made them a promise. We will protect American lives. Your family member will not have died in vain.” The crowd erupted into applause and were quieted by Trump, “last week, we opened an office to support the victims of immigration crime called VOICE to make sure that no American victim is ever again ignored. It’s not going to happen.”

The event has since ended, but a full live stream can be seen below: