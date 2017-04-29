SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President Mike Pence took to the stage at a rally in Harrisburg, PA today. where he declared that under President Trump, the war on the coal industry is over.

In his speech Vice President Pence complimented the American people for their ability to spot the liberal media’s “fake news” about President Trump. “While they have been ignoring the facts and spreading that fake news, the American people know the truth.” said Pence, “The truth is President Trump has been relentlessly delivering on the promises he made to the American people, and America is back!”

As the room filled with cheers and applause Pence continued, “Since even before President Trump took office, we have been fighting for American jobs and American workers. For the past 100 days, President Trump has been slashing through red tape. He signed more bills cutting job-killing regulations than any president in American history.”

“He approved the keystone and Dakota pipelines,” said Pence to thunderous applause, “[President Trump] opened up offshore drilling. He has put America back on the path to energy independence, and thanks to Donald Trump, the war on coal is over. Just this past week, President Trump laid out a plan for one of the biggest tax cuts in American history,” said Pence, adding, “We are going to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, and family farms.”

“Just a few minutes ago, the president took another step to make sure that trade deals benefit American workers first. Folks, that is American leadership for the American people.” The crowd cheered and chanted “USA” as Vice President Pence prepared to introduce President Donald Trump.

Watch a livestream of the event below: