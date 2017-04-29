Warren on Why She Attended Trump’s Inauguration: ‘I Wanted It Burned in My Eyes’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she attended President Trump’s inauguration because she wanted the event “burned” in her eyes.

Warren explained her rationale for attending the event on Real Time with Bill Maher as she promoted her new book This Fight is Our Fight.

“I went to Trump’s inauguration. I watched. I wanted to see it. I wanted it burned in my eyes,” Warren told Maher.

“My view on this was if there was ever going to be a moment where I was like, ‘Oh I’m too tired to get up,’ all I had to do is close my eyes and it’s like, ‘Oh god, I’m up. I’m ready. I’m back in the fight,’” she continued.

Warren said it was that event that inspired her to keep up the fight against Trump’s policies.

The book This Fight is Our Fight ends with the Women’s Marches that took place the weekend after the inauguration, which Warren said was the day “the world changed.”

That was “the day we made our voices heard,” she said.

The progressive firebrand has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics, giving the president an “F” for his first 100 days for not living up to his promises to help the working class.