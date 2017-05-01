Breitbart News Releases e-Book: ‘The First 100 Days of Trump’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News has released a new e-Book, The First 100 Days of Trump, providing a concise yet comprehensive summary of each day’s events at the outset of the 45th presidency.

Written by Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak, the 71-page e-book offers readers an overview of an historic, and often controversial, administration — from the early slew of executive orders, to the confirmation battle over Neil Gorsuch, to the air strike against Syria, and beyond.

Re-live the Trump administration’s dramatic start, and have the facts at your disposal as you consider its progress so far and its prospects for the future.

Click the following link to download the e-book for free: Breitbart Special Report: The First 100 Days of Trump