Gun-Controlled Chicago: Thieves Break Into Car of Top Cop

Over the weekend the SUV in which Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson travels was broken into and the contents tossed about.

Johnson lives in the Bridgeport area and other nearby cars were also targeted.

According to NBC News, “The vehicle’s interior was found in disarray on Saturday morning when officers went to… [Johnson’s home] to pick him up.” The vehicle was unmarked so Chicago Police do not believe it was not targeted.

The Chicago Tribune quoted Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi saying “items from the glove box had been tossed about, but no weapons or confidential materials or valuables were inside the city-assigned SUV.” Police believe there is a possibility the car was accidentally left unlocked the night before.

The crime that reached the superintendent’s car is just a taste of the lawlessness that has characterized Chicago all year. On April 27, Breitbart News reported Chicago already had over 1,000 shooting victims for 2017 and stories of fatalities that included sons being gunned down in front of their mothers.

As of May 1, the Tribune reports a total of 192 homicides in Chicago for 2017. This means the city is on track to get close to the nearly 800 homicides witnessed in 2016.

On April 25, Breitbart News reported that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) response to the non-stop gun violence has consisted of calls for additional gun control. He now wants new controls and regulations on Federal Firearm License holders (FFLs) in Chicago. In other words, with criminal gun use surging, Emanuel wants to go after the gun dealers who have gone through the proper legal channels to get an FFL and who, because of that FFL, conduct a background check on every gun they sell.

