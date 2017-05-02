Chuck Schumer: Trump ‘Did Not Play Much of a Role’ in Budget Negotiations

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that President Donald Trump “did not play much of a role” in the budget negotiations that led to a proposed appropriations bill that will fund the government through September.

Schumer, however, praised others on both sides of the aisle for their efforts in the budget deal. Aside from an increase in military spending and an increase in funding for some aspects of border security, the deal did not contain much of what the president has said are his priorities, including replacing Obamacare, defunding Planned Parenthood, and cutting spending on wasteful programs in the arts and those focused on climate change.

“Our Republican colleagues I give them a lot of credit — Mitch McConnell — we worked very well together — Leader Pelosi, Speaker Ryan as well,” Schumer said, adding the names of the Democrats and Republicans in both chambers responsible for leading on appropriations.

“We all worked as a team,” Schumer said. “And we came up with a very good solution for the people here.

“But it shows we Democrats want to work with our Republican colleagues,” Schumer said. “And when they work with us, it’s great.”

“Unfortunately the president did not play much of a role — much of a positive role — in these budget negotiations, but hopefully, that may change because the results have been so good and so fine,” Schumer said.

By the end of September, a new funding bill will have to be crafted to avoid a government shutdown. That budget will be the first originated from the Trump White House.