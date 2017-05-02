CNN Refuses to Run Trump Ad Labeling Media ‘Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN has refused to run an advertisement promoting Donald Trump’s 100-day achievements after the ad labeled the network “fake news.”

The ad also boasts of Trump’s appointment of a “respected supreme court justice,” the creation of over 500,000 new jobs, America becoming more energy independent, the slashing of regulations, as well as “the biggest tax cut plan in history.”

However, the ad contends that “you wouldn’t know [Trump’s successes] from watching the news,” accompanied by a chyron that reads ‘FAKE NEWS,’ as well as photos CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow,

“CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that the mainstream media is ‘fake news,’” the network said in a statement. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

Michael Glassner, Executive Director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc responded, “It is absolutely shameful to see the media blocking the positive message that President Trump is trying to share with the country. It’s clear that CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

Since taking office, Donald Trump has escalated his war on the mainstream media — particularly CNN — regularly describing them as “very fake news” and even the “enemies of the American people,” along with other networks such as NBC, ABC, and CBS.

In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, documents released by Wikileaks showed CNN colluding with the Clinton campaign on multiple occasions. One of the most explosive examples includes former DNC chair and disgraced CNN commentator Donna Brazile sharing confidential questions with Hillary Clinton in advance of one of the network’s primary debates.

