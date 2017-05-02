Donald Trump Floats Government ‘Shutdown’ in September

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump responded to critics of the Republican budget agreement with Democrats, suggesting that he would be open to a government shutdown in September.

“Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump explained that part of the reason for Republican compromises in the budget was that he needed enough Democrat votes for it to meet the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

“The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!” he wrote.

But Trump also urged voters to give him a 60-vote majority in the Senate to help pass his agenda.

“We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 percent,” he wrote.

In an interview on Monday, Trump appeared pleased with the budget deal, despite Democratic priorities blocking funding for the wall on the southern border and continuing to fund Planned Parenthood.

“We’re very happy with it,” Trump said, arguing that he had won $1.5 billion for border security. “And I think it’s important that we keep moving along. I think both sides are happy.”