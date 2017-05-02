Pro-Life Group: Politicians Promote ‘Virtually Non-Existent’ Planned Parenthood Services

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

National pro-life group Live Action has released a new video that demonstrates how pro-abortion politicians promote “virtually non-existent” healthcare services to women in America.

“For years, Planned Parenthood supporters in Congress have touted services that are declining, virtually nonexistent, or were never even offered at the abortion group to justify it receiving half a billion dollars from taxpayers every year,” says Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action. “In this latest report, Live Action shows Planned Parenthood’s own employees debunking the myths that these politicians have told about Planned Parenthood.”

The video’s clips include statements of support for Planned Parenthood taxpayer funding by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who in 2011, asserted the abortion vendor offers “mammograms and prenatal services.”

“Planned Parenthood is about providing federal funds for care like mammograms and cervical cancer screenings and prenatal care and family support and counseling,” Murray said.

In 2015, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) also stated that “prenatal services” would be “gone” if Congress eliminated Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding.

Similar statements were made by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Hillary Clinton, and Rep. Joe Kennedy. In the video, Live Action contrasts these statements from pro-abortion politicians with those from actual staffers at Planned Parenthood clinics throughout the United States.

Though not included in the current video, as recently as last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tweeted that Planned Parenthood offers women “mammograms, maternity care, cancer screenings & more.”

Live Action released a previous video in which it observed that Planned Parenthood’s CEO Cecile Richards finally admitted her abortion business does not offer mammograms at its clinics, even though many – including herself and former President Barack Obama – have said that it does.

Similarly, Live Action demonstrated in another video that most Planned Parenthood clinics in the country do not offer prenatal care or ultrasounds unless just prior to abortion procedures.

According to the pro-life organization, in the United States Planned Parenthood performs less than two percent of breast exams, less than one percent of pap tests, less than two percent of cancer screenings, and zero mammograms. In the group’s investigation into prenatal care offered at Planned Parenthood clinics, Live Action found that staffers at 92 out of 97 of them informed women seeking prenatal care to continue their pregnancies that Planned Parenthood could not assist them.

“Planned Parenthood does 34.9 percent of U.S. abortions,” however, states Live Action.

Yet another Live Action video investigation analyzed Planned Parenthood’s own annual reports for the last decade and demonstrated that services such as breast exams and Pap tests are reduced by 60 and 77 percent, respectively, while abortions are up 27 percent. Meanwhile, taxpayer funding has more than doubled to $553 million annually. Client numbers have also decreased at Planned Parenthood, despite the increase in taxpayer funding.

“The fact that Planned Parenthood’s clients are decreasing and its cancer screenings are down by large numbers while abortions are up 27 percent is more evidence that the corporation’s focus is abortion, not women’s health care,” Rose said.

“We urge Congress to use the current 2017 budget reconciliation bill to end the taxpayer subsidizing of Planned Parenthood immediately. Every day we delay, the abortion chain gets another $1.5 million from taxpayers to keep its doors open while it kills another 887 preborn children through abortion,” she concluded.