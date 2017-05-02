SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump praised Republicans in Congress on Tuesday for passing additional spending for the military and border security in their budget deal with Democrats.

He described the bill as a “clear win” for the American people and called the process “hotly contested.”

The deal includes $1.5 billion for border security and a $21 billion increase in defense spending.

“There will never be a time when we are spending more money,” Trump said about military spending, promising the best equipment and resources for the armed forces.

Trump made his remarks during his speech at the White House, awarding the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Air Force Academy football team for defeating Army and Navy rivals.

“We are at last reversing years of military cuts and showing our determination and resolve to the rest of the world,” he said.

Trump also praised Republicans for getting more money for border security, calling it a “down payment” for his promised wall on the southern border.

“Make no mistake: we are beginning to build the wall,” he said, pointing to the funding that would be used to fix existing fencing and strengthen the border.