Democrats Outnumber Republicans in Favor of Omnibus Spending Bill As It Passes House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The House has approved a more than $1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September by a vote of 309 to 118.

But a breakdown of the vote shows more Democrats than Republicans voted for the bill — 178 Democrats voted “yea” and five “nay”. On the Republican side, 132 Republicans voted for it and 102 against it.

Both sides have claimed victory on the “bi-partisan” legislation, with Democrats citing spending on social and science programs and Republicans touting increases in military and border security spending.

Almost none of the priorities that President Donald Trump put forth in his America First budget blueprint were in the bill, including funding for a wall on the U.S. southern border, or defunding Obamacare, Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities.

The Senate is expected to clear the bill on Thursday so it can reach Trump’s desk before the Friday budget deadline, averting a government shutdown.

This appropriations bill is the final portion of a budget proposed by the Obama administration. In September, the first budget originating from the Trump White House will be submitted to Congress.