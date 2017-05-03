We Finally Have Photos of Steve Bannon Whiteboard of Trump Promises

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to multiple reports, President Donald Trump’s senior counselor Steve Bannon has displayed a whiteboard in his West Wing office of all the promises that he made to voters.

But until yesterday, no public photos of the promise board existed until Rabbi Shmuley visited Bannon and took photos with him in his office and shared them on Twitter.

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish State pic.twitter.com/PFxSCK7blc — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

With Steve Bannon and Debbie at the White House on #IsraelIndependenceDay2017. Thank u Steve for your love of Israel pic.twitter.com/xrU4nLUyYU — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

Bannon already has some of the promises checked off, signaling that action is underway or at least attempted by the administration.

Here is an incomplete list of promises gleaned from the photos of the white board, based on the above photos:

Pledges on Immigration

Cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities ✔

Suspend immigration from terror-prone regions ✔

Implement new extreme immigration vetting techniques ✔

Suspend the Syrian Refugee Program ✔

Create support program for victims of illegal immigration ✔

Expand and revitalize the popular 287(g) partnerships ✔

Issue detainees for all illegal immigrants who are arrested for any crime and they will be placed into immediate removal proceedings ✔

End Catch-and-release ✔

Hire 5,000 more border patrol agents ✔

Restore the Secure communities program ✔

Triple the number of ICE agents ✔

Build the border wall and eventually make Mexico pay for it

Sunset our visa laws so that Congress is forced to periodically revise and revisit them

Finally complete the biometric Entry-exit visa …

Propose passage of Davis-Oliver bill

Immediately terminate Obama’s two illegal executive orders…

… pass “Kate’s Law”

… of ISIS/National Defense …

pay more for joint defense

submit a plant to defeat ISIS

Syrian refugees

Move U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

(lobbying bans)

Pledges on Obamacare

Repeal and replace Obamacare

Pledges on Tax Reform

Create a 10% repatriation tax

Lower the corporate tax to 15 percent

Eliminate the estate tax

Eliminate the carried interest loophole

Introduce the

Pledges on Trade

Withdraw (from TPP?)

Negotiate (new trade deals?)

Renegotiate (NAFTA?)

Direct Treasury (to name China as a currency) manipulator

Pledges on Infrastructure

….