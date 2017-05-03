Hillary Clinton Reportedly Launching PAC as ‘Quiet Catalyst’ for Her Pet Causes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton is reportedly in the process of launching a PAC that will act as a “quiet catalyst” for some of her pet causes.

The PAC is not intended to be something that the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will use to run for office herself one day, but it will help congressional candidates in the 2018 election, Axios reported Wednesday.

A source told Axios that the PAC will primarily work with groups that began after President Trump’s election, but it will also work with existing groups that have risen in prominence as a result of the election.

Clinton has already begun meeting with some of these groups, the source added.

Clinton is also back on the speaking circuit, represented by the Harry Walker Agency. Although it is unknown what her speaking fees are as of May 2017, Clinton fetched up to $225,000 a speech for a series of speeches to Goldman Sachs, and charged UCLA up to $300,000 for a speech in 2014

When UCLA officials tried to negotiate a reduced rate as a public university, Clinton’s representatives from the Harry Walker Agency told them that $300,000 is the “special university rate.”

Clinton is also writing a book that is set to be released in September 2017. Although it does not yet have a title, it is already available to pre-order on Amazon.

Clinton said she took responsibility for her election loss in 2016 Tuesday in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president,” she said. “It wasn’t a perfect campaign — there is no such thing — but I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

Clinton also mentioned that she is now an “activist” and part of “the resistance.”

“I’m now back to being an activist citizen, and part of the resistance,” she said.