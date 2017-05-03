SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Oregon man who worked for a tree service company is accused of trying to shove his coworker inside a wood chipper.

Scott Edward Iverson, 26, of Stayton, is being charged with attempted murder and fourth-degree assault, WSB reported.

Police say that Iverson was with several other coworkers at a job site Thursday when he allegedly approached the victim, who was loading brush into the wood chipper, from behind. Iverson allegedly put him in a chokehold and pushed his upper torso into the mouth of the wood chipper.

KPTV reported that the victim told police he tried to fight off Iverson while Iverson made another alleged attempt to shove his body into the machine–this time, head first. The station reported that another employee saw what was happening and intervened in the situation, separating Iverson from the man.

Iverson fled the scene, but police found him the next day in a restaurant in Stayton.

KPTV reported that the victim told police that he could not pinpoint the reason why Iverson attacked him but thought he would die as a result of the alleged attack.

Iverson is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond, according to jail records.