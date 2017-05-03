Poll: Hispanic Support for President Trump Jumps to 45 Percent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A stunning new poll shows that Hispanic support for President Donald Trump has grown to 45 percent since his election.

“The biggest surprise in this new poll is Trump’s approval among Hispanic voters, which is at 45 percent approval/51 percent disapproval,” Zogby said. “In February the numbers were less among Hispanics at 39 percent approval/53 percent disapproval.”

In November, Trump won roughly 29 percent of the Latino vote.

showed “77 percent [support] for an e-verify system for employers [and] 78 percent for stronger border security.” The 2014 poll of 800 registered Latinos was funded by FWD.us, an advocacy group supported by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It is not clear why Trump’s support has risen among Latinos. But a series of polls stretching back to 2014 show that many Hispanics strongly support more border security to protect their communities from crime and low-wage labor. For example, a poll of Latinos taken in June 2014

This surge in Hispanic support is accompanied by a decline in Trump’s general approval, going from 48 percent approval down to 43 percent in the current survey.

The polling firm also found that support for Trump among independents has also increased slightly.

“Support among Independent voters has increased from 43% to 46% approval,” Zogby wrote. “A majority of younger voters (18-29 years old) disapprove (53%), while 39% of younger voters approve of Trump’s job as president. These numbers were identical three months ago.”

As in other polls, Zogby also found that Trump’s core supporters remain committed to him.

The poll was conducted nationwide via a random online survey of 876 likely voters in the United States, including 96 Hispanics, from April 28 to April 29.

