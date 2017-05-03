Poll: Hispanic Support for President Trump Jumps to 45 Percent

A stunning new poll shows that Hispanic support for President Donald Trump has grown to 45 percent since his election.
“The biggest surprise in this new poll is Trump’s approval among Hispanic voters, which is at 45 percent approval/51 percent disapproval,” Zogby said. “In February the numbers were less among Hispanics at 39 percent approval/53 percent disapproval.”
In November, Trump won roughly 29 percent of the Latino vote.
The polling firm also found that support for Trump among independents has also increased slightly.
“Support among Independent voters has increased from 43% to 46% approval,” Zogby wrote. “A majority of younger voters (18-29 years old) disapprove (53%), while 39% of younger voters approve of Trump’s job as president. These numbers were identical three months ago.”
As in other polls, Zogby also found that Trump’s core supporters remain committed to him.
The poll was conducted nationwide via a random online survey of 876 likely voters in the United States, including 96 Hispanics, from April 28 to April 29.
