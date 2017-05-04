Dems Taunt Republicans with ‘Na Na Na Na’ Chant After Passage of Revised American Health Care Act

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democrats taunted House Republicans with a “Na Na Na Na” chant after the latter passed the revised American Health Care Act (AHCA).

The “Goodbye” in the chant was to be taken as a warning that passing an Obamacare repeal package will force the Republicans to lose their majority in the House.

House Republicans narrowly passed their revised American Health Care Act after moderate Republicans fretted about how well the bill will protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

The bill passed 217-213, with 20 Republicans voting no, while no Democrat voted yes. Republicans cheered after they found out AHCA passed. However, Democrats ominously chanted the chorus to the 1969 Steam hit and sports-arena staple, Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

The Democrats believe that by rescinding large parts of Obamacare, Republicans will own the future of health care and give Democrats the House back after they lost their majority in 2010.