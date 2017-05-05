FLYNN: Organist Spray-Painting ‘Heil Trump’ on Church Latest in Long List of Fake Hate Crimes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

George Nathaniel Stang gives new meaning to “organized crime.”

The church organist confessed to spray-painting “Heil Trump,” “Fag Church,” and a swastika on his congregation’s Bean Blossom, Indiana, meeting place.

“I suppose I wanted to give local people a reason to fight for good, even if it was a false flag,” the St. David’s Episcopal Church organist confessed to the police. “To be clear my actions were not motivated by hate for the church or its congregation. I of course realize now, this was NOT the way to go about inspiring activism.”

Not since Terry Jones sat behind the keys completely nude has an organist so disgraced his musical calling.

“Oh my, the organist,” Mary Ayers told NBC’s Indianapolis affiliate. “The organist. Wow. Wow.”

Indeed, just as nobody expects the Spanish inquisition, they don’t expect the church organist. Conditioned by media narratives tying the unanticipated election of Donald Trump to an anticipated explosion of hate crimes, the public, or at least that part of it really, really disliking the president, expects such behavior out of people wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. When Trump’s votaries don’t dutifully comply, the more enthusiastic despisers of the president play the parts they assign to his supporters.

Last month, a black man signing a note “White America” smashed a window and lit a fire at a Charlotte, North Carolina, store run by an immigrant. “Our newly elected president Donald Trump is our nation builder for white America,” read the culprit’s note.

In December, a Muslim teen reported that a trio of “Trump”-chanting drunks attempted to rip off her hijab on a packed Manhattan train. When no witnesses of the human or camera variety corroborated her story, the young woman, afraid of her father’s reaction to her arriving home late from a date, admitted to concocting the story of anti-Muslim harassment from imaginary, inebriated Trump supporters.

The previous month, a parishioner spray-painted “Vote Trump” on a Mississippi church he torched. The story of the hate crime went viral before the truth emerged.

If hate crimes didn’t exist, the president’s detractors would invent them. We know this because they do—often.

Cue the circus Wurlitzer.