Lara Trump: ‘Sad’ That Media Are Censoring Pro-Trump Ad

Lara Trump shared her disappointment in news networks for refusing to air President Donald Trump’s latest paid campaign ad, on the grounds that the 30-second television spot is “false.”

Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, President Trump’s son, is a consultant to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“Apparently, the mainstream media are champions of the First Amendment only when it serves their own political views. Faced with an ad that doesn’t fit their biased narrative, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have now all chosen to block our ad,” she said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented act of censorship in America that should concern every freedom-loving citizen.”

Lara Trump also defended the ad in a recent appearance on Sean Hannity’s television show.

“It’s really disappointing. … This is supposed to be a free society. We have freedom of speech,” she said. “The fact that this ad is not being shown on CNN, on NBC, on CBS, on news networks who have a duty to report to the public the facts … is really, really ridiculous to me. It’s really sad.”

CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS have refused to run the ad, according to the Trump campaign, citing a graphic in it that describes the mainstream media as “fake news.”

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and, therefore, the ad is false,” CNN said in a statement defending its decision. “Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

The ad has more than one million YouTube views: