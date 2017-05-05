White House: ‘Sad’ That Susan Rice Not Transparent in Unmasking Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The White House again hit former National Security Adviser Susan Rice for refusing to testify to Congress regarding allegations that she “unmasked” the identities of Trump campaign aides during the 2016 election.

“I do think that it’s sad that she has chosen not to be transparent in this process,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters during the press briefing on Friday.

Sanders added that it was up to Congress whether or not they should subpoena Rice, but that the White House was confident in the investigation.

Rice declined a request from the Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in the investigation into interference in the United States presidential election.

“While Ambassador Rice commends the Subcommittee’s efforts to examine this matter of extraordinary national significance, it is extremely rare for the Congress to request the testimony of a former senior advisor to the President,” a letter from Rice’s lawyer read to the committee, citing “separation of powers” concerns.

President Donald Trump also reacted to the news, calling it “not good.”