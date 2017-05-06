Activists Urging Obamacare Supporters to Mail Ashes of Dead People to Congress

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democrats working to oppose any Republican-sponsored changes to Obamacare have launched a morbid campaign to fight the GOP’s American Health Care Act (AHCA) by urging supporters to send the ashes of dead relatives to Washington, DC.

“Millions of Americans rely on protections and coverage from the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare,” the campaign website insists. “The Republicans [sic] new bill will gut these protections and many will die.”

The site then urges supporters to gather the ashes of dead people and send them along to any Republican member of Congress.

The effort is the vision of college junior Zoey Jordan Salsbury, an employee of a Democrat strategy company called New Blue Interactive:

@nsilverberg I made a website for sick people to send their ashes to a GOP member of congress because of this tweet: https://t.co/AKac7UgroH — Zoey Jordan Salsbury (@zoeyjsalsbury) May 4, 2017

Despite the initial claim, however, Salsbury told the Washington Post that she does not really intend to send any ashes to D.C.

“I have the feeling the Capitol building would actually stop” the packages, Salsbury told the paper.

But she did say that instead of sending the ashes to Congress, supporters should send them to the district offices back home in any particular congressman’s state.

Salsbury is worried that the GOP’s “repeal” of Obamacare will impact people with pre-existing conditions, but the GOP’s AHCA does not roll back any of the protections for pre-existing conditions, nor does it “repeal” Obamacare in any meaningful way.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.