Michelle Obama Posts Former White House Staffer’s Phone Number to Twitter by Accident

Michelle Obama accidentally posted the phone number of a former White House staffer to Twitter Friday.

The phone number of former White House digital creative strategist Duncan Wolfe was posted to the @MichelleObama Twitter account Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The tweet, which was sent to Michelle’s 7.67 million followers, was quickly removed. People who called the number reportedly heard “I’m not available right now” and that the voicemail box was full.

A staffer for the Obamas said Michelle’s account was not hacked and that the former first lady did, in fact, tweet out the number by mistake.

Wolfe’s bio states that he has had a number of clients, including Toyota, Amazon, McDonald’s, and Humana, but he is most well-known for his work during the Obama administration at the White House.

NBC News reported that Optimus, a production company, hired him as a director in 2015, and Wolfe returned to work for the company after he finished documenting the final year the Obamas occupied the White House in 2016.

Michelle Obama joined other celebrities in New York City Friday to commemorate National College Signing Day, which inspires high school students to pursue a college education.