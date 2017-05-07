Police: Engaged Boston Doctors Murdered in Penthouse

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two Boston doctors were allegedly murdered in their penthouse Friday night, police said on Sunday. The victims were reportedly engaged to be married.

Boston Police Department responded to a call about “a suspect with a gun at a luxury condominium in South Boston” where Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos lived. Police said the suspect “immediately began firing at the officers,” NBC News reported.

The suspect is 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, who reportedly missed shooting the police officers; however, police fired back at him multiple times, wounding the suspect in the process.

Officers took him into custody and took him to Tufts Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the Daily Mail reported.

Officers found the bodies of Field, 49, and Bolanos, 38, with both of their throats slit and their hands bound when they entered the apartment.

The Boston Globe reports that police found blood and a “message of retribution” on the walls of the apartment, along with photos of the two doctors cut into pieces.

Police say the victims and the killer knew each other, but the police have not yet to pin down a motive for the killings, WCVB reports.

CBS Boston reports that the apartment building was not lacking in security either — the building required the use of a special key to get inside and use the elevator.

Field worked as a pain management specialist at North Shore Pain Management where his colleagues said he was known for his “tireless devotion.”

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice, in 2010,” the company said in a statement. They also noted that he “was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff, and colleagues.”

Prior to working at North Shore, he worked as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Bolanos worked as a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary where she was regarded as “outstanding” in her profession and as an anesthesiology instructor at Harvard Medical School.

“The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiancé,” the hospital’s CEO John Fernandez said in a statement. “Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life.”

NBC Boston reports that Teixeira will undergo arraignment Monday and that police expect he will face multiple charges.

Teixeira recently served nine months out of a year-long prison sentence for two counts of larceny that he pleaded guilty to in September 2016.