VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris Uses the F-Word at Public Event About Health Care

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropped the “f-bomb” at a public event about health care.

“What the f*ck is that?” she said to an audience at a sold-out taping of the podcast “Pod Save America” in San Francisco while she was discussing health care, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

“Pod Save America” is a podcast hosted by former Obama administration officials Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, which focuses primarily on liberal politics and discusses how Democrats can fight against the policies of the Trump administration and Republican-led initiatives in Congress.

Harris took aim at Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID), who took a lot of heat for saying “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

“Like this guy, this congressman, you might as well say, ‘People don’t starve because they don’t have food.’ What the f*ck is that?” Harris said.

Other Democrats have taken to cursing during public speeches.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez told an audience in New Jersey in March that “Republicans don’t give a sh*t about people.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) also dropped an “f-bomb” in an interview with New York Magazine in April.

“Which is that we’re here to help people, and if we’re not helping people, we should go the f*ck home,” Gillibrand told New York Magazine.