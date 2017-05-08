Still No Evidence of Collusion Between Russia and Trump Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over 100 days into Donald Trump’s presidency, there still remains no evidence of collusion between his administration and Russian agents, despite mainstream media reports to the contrary.

During a congressional hearing into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper confirmed that he still had no evidence to support the claims.

Last month, Clapper told NBC that the agency’s investigations had yielded no such evidence. When asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) whether this is still the case, Clapper said, “It is.”

Meanwhile, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates revealed she had expressed concerns over Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Mike Flynn as his National Security Advisor, but she failed to offer any evidence of collusion with between the two parties.

Yates also revealed that political ideology had influenced her decision to defy Trump’s executive order suspending travel from several terror-prone countries in January, although she maintained her decision was made “not purely as a policy matter.”

Trump later took to Twitter to criticize the investigation, describing it as a “total hoax” and a “taxpayer-funded charade,” pointing out the fact that there remains “no evidence of collusion.”

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

In March, chairman of the U.S. congressional committee on intelligence Rep. Devin Nunes also said he had seen “no evidence of collusion” based on the evidence he heard.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com