Caught on Video: Mountain Bikers Barely Escape Being Attacked by Bear

A pair of mountain bikers plowing down a mountain trail barely escaped being attacked by a rampaging bear, and it was all caught by their sports video camera.

The pair of mountain biking enthusiasts were recently hitting the trails in a Slovakian forrest when the trailing rider’s helmet camera caught a giant brown bear tearing out of the trees after his buddy.

Fortunately for the sportsmen the bear didn’t seem too serious about catching up to them and soon veered off down the hillside.

But strangely, only feet away from where the king of the forrest veered off from their position, the bikers quickly stopped their pedaling to talk about their near miss instead of pumping it harder to put some distance between themselves and the area where they encountered the bear.

The video comes from Dušan Vinžík via Reddit and YouTube.

