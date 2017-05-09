Former Clinton Team, Democrats React with Horror After Donald Trump Fires James Comey

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democrats predictably raised the alarm after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, accusing the president of trying to cover up the investigation into Russia’s interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Despite blaming Comey for Hillary Clinton’s loss, former campaign aides defended him.

“Twilight zone. I was as disappointed and frustrated as anyone at how the email investigation was handled. But this terrifies me,” wrote former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook on Twitter.

Former Obama aides also accused Trump of covering up the Russia investigation.

“This should not be sugar coated. Firing Comey is up there in terms of the scariest things Trump has done,” wrote Former Obama White House Communications Director Jen Psaki on Twitter.

Former Obama National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes was also appalled.

“This is not normal. This is not healthy for a democracy. The fixed 10 year term for an FBI Director exists to prevent….this,” he wrote. “This justification several months into this Administration is just completely and insultingly unbelievable.”

Senate Democrats also flocked to Twitter to share their reactions and accuse Trump of trying to cover up the investigation.

“If we don’t get a special prosecutor, every American will rightfully suspect that the decision to fire Comey was part of a cover-up,” said Senate Majority Chuck Schumer who questioned the timing of Trump’s decision.

“No more excuses: We need an independent special prosecutor to investigate the Trump Administration’s ties to Russia,” wrote Sen. Kristen Gillibrand.

“Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the administration is over Russia investigation,” Sen. Tim Kaine said on Twitter. He accused the Trump White House of trying “to cover up the truth.”

“This is Nixonian,” wrote Sen. Bob Casey on Twitter. “Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation.”

“You’re creating a crisis of confidence in our Justice Department,” wrote Sen. Chris Van Hollen to Trump on Twitter, criticizing the president’s “You’re Fired” approach.