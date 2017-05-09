Barack Obama Jets to Milan to Deliver Climate Change Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former President Barack Obama jetted to Milan, Italy on Monday for a speech about climate change.

After the ex-president enjoyed his flight to the famous Italian city, he hopped in an SUV in a 14 car convoy direct to his hotel, according to the Daily Mail.

Obama is delivering the keynote speech on climate change at ‘Seeds and Chips – The Global Food Innovation Summit’ and will host a panel with his former White House chef Sam Kass.

The president will likely urge the United States to remain in the Paris Climate agreement, a key part of his presidential legacy on the subject.